Lithuania, Poland mull border closure as Wagner fighters gather in Belarus amid Ukraine-Russia war2 min read 30 Jul 2023, 05:50 AM IST
Growing number of Wagner soldiers in Belarus prompts neighbouring countries to consider border closure.
As a growing number of Wagner soldiers gather in Belarus, neighbouring countries are mulling a border closure. Polish officials said that more than 100 mercenaries belonging to the Russian-linked mercenary group had moved close to the shared border. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki described it as a step toward a “hybrid attack on the Polish territory". Both Poland and neighbouring Lithuania have said that Wagner soldiers could try to disguise themselves and attempt to infiltrate their territory.
