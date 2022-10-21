Lithuania's photographer clicks photo of ant's face, wins prize at Nikon contest

Lithuania-based photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas has recetly won a prize in Nikon photography contest for his stunning portrait of an ant's face.
Lithuania-based photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas has recetly won a prize in Nikon photography contest for his stunning portrait of an ant's face.
The Lithuania photographer entered the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition with an image of an ant that had been magnified five times.
The Lithuania photographer entered the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition with an image of an ant that had been magnified five times.
Looking deep, the image has sharp, dramatic features that a person could find scary, however its very different what most people would imagine ants to look like. With crimson eyes, that appear to be golden fangs.
Looking deep, the image has sharp, dramatic features that a person could find scary, however its very different what most people would imagine ants to look like. With crimson eyes, that appear to be golden fangs.
The image of the ant was shared by Instagram page @Pubity and originally taken by photographer @dantis_net.
The image of the ant was shared by Instagram page @Pubity and originally taken by photographer @dantis_net.
Take a look at the photo taken by Eugenijus Kavaliauskas here:
Take a look at the photo taken by Eugenijus Kavaliauskas here:
Following the images was shared on Instagram, it has garnered over 655,496 likes and multiple comments.
Following the images was shared on Instagram, it has garnered over 655,496 likes and multiple comments.
One person in the comments wrote, "No, just imagine if they were the size of a dog. They would be faster and stronger than almost any animal."
One person in the comments wrote, "No, just imagine if they were the size of a dog. They would be faster and stronger than almost any animal."
While, another person said, "Thank you for ruining ants. I thought they looked cute. Now I'm terrified." Someone even said, "The fact I can crush that with the tip of my finger just makes you rethink everything." "How something that looks so innocent can be zoomed in to evil," added a fourth.
While, another person said, "Thank you for ruining ants. I thought they looked cute. Now I'm terrified." Someone even said, "The fact I can crush that with the tip of my finger just makes you rethink everything." "How something that looks so innocent can be zoomed in to evil," added a fourth.
With Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition, Nikonhonours the craft of microscope photography.
With Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition, Nikonhonours the craft of microscope photography.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.