Lunar Eclipse Live Stream Timings: Moon to turn red; check timings in India, US

People across India, North America, East Asia, Australia, and parts of South America have a rare spectacle to look forward to on March 3. A total lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan or the ‘Blood Moon’, is set to take over the skies. During this extraordinary event, the Earth will align perfectly between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow that will transform the lunar surface into a stunning red-orange display. Nearly 40% of the world’s population will have the chance to witness at least part of the lunar eclipse.
Unlike a solar eclipse, this lunar eclipse can be safely enjoyed with the naked eye, requiring no special protective gear.
3:44 a.m. ET – Penumbral eclipse begins; the Moon enters Earth’s outer shadow
4:50 a.m. ET – Partial eclipse begins; a “bite” appears on the Moon
6:04 a.m. ET – Totality begins; the Moon turns dark red or orange
7:03 a.m. ET – Totality ends
8:17 a.m. ET – Partial eclipse ends
9:23 a.m. ET – The eclipse is over
Chandra Grahan will begin in the afternoon at 3:20 PM on Tuesday. The totality phase will start at 4:34 PM and end at 5:33 PM. The eclipse will end in the evening at 6:48 PM, according to IMD.
Eclipse Begins: 15:20
Totality Starts: 16:34
Totality Ends: 17:33
Eclipse Ends: 18:48
“Most places in India will observe the ending of the lunar eclipse at the time of moonrise, except some places in North-East India and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where the end of the totality phase of the eclipse will also be visible,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a post on X.
In cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, the partial lunar eclipse will be visible between 5:38 PM and 7:53 PM, according to Time and Date.
Lunar eclipses are among the easiest astronomical events to watch, as one only needs clear skies and the naked eye. Binoculars or a telescope can be used for a better viewing experience.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More