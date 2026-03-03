Lunar Eclipse Live Stream Timings: Moon to turn red; check timings in India, US

People across India, North America, East Asia, Australia, and parts of South America have a rare spectacle to look forward to on March 3. A total lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan or the ‘Blood Moon’, is set to take over the skies. During this extraordinary event, the Earth will align perfectly between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow that will transform the lunar surface into a stunning red-orange display. Nearly 40% of the world’s population will have the chance to witness at least part of the lunar eclipse.

Unlike a solar eclipse, this lunar eclipse can be safely enjoyed with the naked eye, requiring no special protective gear.

Also Read | Chandra Grahan time in Bengaluru: When and how to watch Blood Moon

What time does the lunar eclipse begin on March 3 in the US? Stages of the lunar eclipse, according to USA Today: 3:44 a.m. ET – Penumbral eclipse begins; the Moon enters Earth’s outer shadow

4:50 a.m. ET – Partial eclipse begins; a “bite” appears on the Moon

6:04 a.m. ET – Totality begins; the Moon turns dark red or orange

7:03 a.m. ET – Totality ends

8:17 a.m. ET – Partial eclipse ends

9:23 a.m. ET – The eclipse is over

View full Image Onlookers watch the total lunar eclipse, also known as the blood moon. ( AP )

What are the timings for the lunar eclipse in India? Chandra Grahan will begin in the afternoon at 3:20 PM on Tuesday. The totality phase will start at 4:34 PM and end at 5:33 PM. The eclipse will end in the evening at 6:48 PM, according to IMD.

Also Read | First total lunar eclipse of 2026 to grace skies today: When to watch in India

Eclipse Begins: 15:20

Totality Starts: 16:34

Totality Ends: 17:33

Eclipse Ends: 18:48

“Most places in India will observe the ending of the lunar eclipse at the time of moonrise, except some places in North-East India and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where the end of the totality phase of the eclipse will also be visible,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a post on X.

In cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, the partial lunar eclipse will be visible between 5:38 PM and 7:53 PM, according to Time and Date.

How can you watch the Moon turn blood red during the lunar eclipse?