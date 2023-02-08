US President Joe Biden is using his State of the Union address Tuesday night to call on Republicans to work with him to “finish the job" of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he seeks to overcome pessimism in the country and navigate political divisions in Washington.

Let’s face reality. The climate crisis doesn’t care if you’re in a red or blue state," he says. “It is an existential threat," and “we have an obligation" to “our children and grandchildren to confront it: Joe Biden

Let’s cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month for every American who needs it: Joe Biden

Joe Biden is saying there will be a new regulation that all construction materials must be made in America -- glass, drywall, lumber and so on.

Joe Biden touts investment to rebuild the outdated Brent Spence Bridge, which links Ohio and Kentucky along the Interstate 75 Highway

“We need the best infrastructure in the world," Biden says. But now the US is only 13th. (I have to argue with that rating, I must say, having appreciated far superior infrastructure in countless economies through Asia and Europe.): Joe Biden

Joe Biden notes that Intel is building a semiconductor factory outside Columbus, Ohio, that will create 10,000 jobs.

We’re going to make sure the supply chain for America “begins in America," Joe Biden says.

Biden touts US chip building and on-shoring supply chains as a hedge against inflation.

We all saw what happened during the pandemic when chip factories overseas shut down," Biden says, noting resulting price rises in automobiles, appliances and cellphones: Joe Biden

“We can never let that happen again."

Inflation has been a global problem because of the pandemic that disrupted supply chains and Putin’s unfair and brutal war in Ukraine disrupted energy and food supplies: Joe Biden

Joe Biden blames inflation on “the pandemic that disrupted supply chains, and Putin’s war that disrupted energy and food supplies."

Joe Biden touted the labor market strength. The unemployment rate in January at 3.4% is the lowest since 1968. And unemployment rates for Black and Hispanic workers are near record lows.

Joe Biden starts his list of 300 bipartisan laws he signed since taking office with the “a once-in-a-generation infrastructure law" and a measure helping veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.

I ran for president to fundamentally change things, to make sure the economy works for everyone so we can all feel pride in what we do. To build an economy from the bottom up and the middle out, not from the top down. Because when the middle class does well, the poor have a ladder up and the wealthy still do very well. We all do well: Joe Biden

Joe Biden says our democracy remains unbowed and unbroken -- and Republicans sit on their hands.

As we gather here tonight, we are writing the next chapter in the great American story, a story of progress and resilience. When world leaders ask me to define America, and they do believe it or not, I define our country in one word: Possibilities: Joe Biden

The story of America is a story of progress and resilience. Of always moving forward. Of never giving up. It’s a story that is unique among all nations. We are the only country that has emerged from every crisis stronger than we got into it: Joe Biden

Joe Biden also recognizes Mitch McConnell’s new status as the longest-serving Senate-party leader.

Joe Biden says former House Speaker Pelosi, “is going to be considered the greatest Speaker in the history of this country."

Joe Biden also leads a round of applause for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the first African American party leader.

Joe Biden to McCarthy: “I don’t want to ruin your reputation but I look forward to working with you."

White House says Joe Biden will say debt limit is not negotiable in state of union address