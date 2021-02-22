This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
-Bitcoin extremely inefficient for conducting transactions, is a highly speculative asset
-Meanwhile, Bitcoin plunged more than 16% and back below $50,000 in New York, giving up more than $8,000.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Will seek legal advice on follow law on congressional requests for presidential tax returns: Janet Yellen
-Wealth tax has difficult implimentation problems, biden committed to not raise taxes on those earning less than $400,000
-It makes sense for federal reserve to study digital dollar currency
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Recapitalization of banks after 2008-2009 financial crisis has left stronger core financial system
-Will do everything i possibly can' to expedite rollout of harriet tubman $20 bill: Janet Yellen
-Market for 100 year bond would probably be 'very tiny' but treasury is moving to longer-term debt
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-U.S. interest payments as share of gdp are currently at 2007 levels
-Prolonged downturn, slow recovery will take fiscal toll
-Biden recovery plan will aim to ease 'pockets of misery' that won't be reached by targeted aid
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Success for stimulus would mean getting back to pre-pandemic levels of unemployment, restoring service sector jobs: Janet Yellen
-U.S. treasury's Yellen says stimulus needs to ensure people's lives, livelihoods are not permanently scarred by pandemic
-According to reports, Yellen had earlier warned of “tough months ahead" before the US economy gets to the other side if the coronavirus-related crisis.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
She also said that she and financial market regulators needed to “understand deeply" what happened in the trading frenzy involving GameStop and other retail stocks in recent days before taking any action.