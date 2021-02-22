Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >US treasury secy Yellen says Bitcoin extremely inefficient for transactions, highly speculative asset
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

US treasury secy Yellen says Bitcoin extremely inefficient for transactions, highly speculative asset

2 min read . 08:07 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

Digital currencies could lead to faster, cheaper payments, but many issues need to be studied, including consumer protection, money laundering, said Janet Yellen

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is speaking at the DealBook DC Policy Project, moderated by New York The Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin, about the prospects for a post-pandemic recovery in the country.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is speaking at the DealBook DC Policy Project, moderated by New York The Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin, about the prospects for a post-pandemic recovery in the country.

This is the first day of the project backed by NYT, in which top policymakers and business leaders gather to debate the priorities for moving the country — and the world — forward.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Monthly collections in retail pools of NBFCs, HFCs touch pre-moratorium level: Icra

2 min read . 08:02 PM IST

Brazil markets tumble as President Bolsonaro pivots to interventionism, Petrobras' shares plunge 16%

3 min read . 07:33 PM IST

UP budget proposes at least 640 crore to develop and beautify Ayodhya

1 min read . 07:31 PM IST

Avian influenza: 381 birds found dead in Maharashtra, samples being tested

1 min read . 07:28 PM IST

This is the first day of the project backed by NYT, in which top policymakers and business leaders gather to debate the priorities for moving the country — and the world — forward.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Monthly collections in retail pools of NBFCs, HFCs touch pre-moratorium level: Icra

2 min read . 08:02 PM IST

Brazil markets tumble as President Bolsonaro pivots to interventionism, Petrobras' shares plunge 16%

3 min read . 07:33 PM IST

UP budget proposes at least 640 crore to develop and beautify Ayodhya

1 min read . 07:31 PM IST

Avian influenza: 381 birds found dead in Maharashtra, samples being tested

1 min read . 07:28 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Furthermore, White House earlier today said that President Joe Biden will get a briefing from Yellen on Friday.

Here are the key takeaways as Yellen articulates a road to recovery for US:

-Important that investors at retail level are treated fairly, have opportunity to trade in markets

-Other bank regulators, fed, insurance regulators will take the lead on climate change financial stress testing: Janet Yellen

-Treasury will discuss climate stress testing for banks

-Digital currencies could lead to faster, cheaper payments, but many issues need to be studied, including consumer protection, money laundering

TRENDING STORIES See All

-Bitcoin extremely inefficient for conducting transactions, is a highly speculative asset

-Meanwhile, Bitcoin plunged more than 16% and back below $50,000 in New York, giving up more than $8,000.

-Will seek legal advice on follow law on congressional requests for presidential tax returns: Janet Yellen

-Wealth tax has difficult implimentation problems, biden committed to not raise taxes on those earning less than $400,000

-It makes sense for federal reserve to study digital dollar currency

-Recapitalization of banks after 2008-2009 financial crisis has left stronger core financial system

-Will do everything i possibly can' to expedite rollout of harriet tubman $20 bill: Janet Yellen

-Market for 100 year bond would probably be 'very tiny' but treasury is moving to longer-term debt

-U.S. interest payments as share of gdp are currently at 2007 levels

-Prolonged downturn, slow recovery will take fiscal toll

-Biden recovery plan will aim to ease 'pockets of misery' that won't be reached by targeted aid

-Success for stimulus would mean getting back to pre-pandemic levels of unemployment, restoring service sector jobs: Janet Yellen

-U.S. treasury's Yellen says stimulus needs to ensure people's lives, livelihoods are not permanently scarred by pandemic

-According to reports, Yellen had earlier warned of “tough months ahead" before the US economy gets to the other side if the coronavirus-related crisis.

She also said that she and financial market regulators needed to “understand deeply" what happened in the trading frenzy involving GameStop and other retail stocks in recent days before taking any action.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.