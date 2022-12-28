Livemint's top 5 most-read stories in 2022. Check list here

Livemint's top 5 most-read stories in 2022. Check list here2 min read . 10:07 PM IST
- Here, look at the news stories that were trending in Livemint in 2022
Mint's top 5 most-read news stories are a complete mixed bag. From Prince Harry-Meghan Markle episode to Omicron to Canada immigration, these are the stories that were trending most. Check the list here
Prince Harry 'boycotts' dinner with King Charles III after Meghan was 'banned'
The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry had snubbed dinner with King Charles III and his brother the Prince of Wales at Balmoral following the new monarch ‘banning’ Meghan Markle from joining the grieving Royal Family on the day the Queen Elizabeth II died. Read here
5 biggest money mistakes that most Indians make
Financial discipline and the right knowledge about managing your finances is a must. This will not only help you grow your money but also enhance the standard of living. Read here
Omicron symptoms: How do you know you are infected
As infections of the Omicron Covid-19 variant continue to spread around the world, there have been reports that symptoms of this variant are different from the other variants of SARS-CoV-2. The complications related to coronavirus infections can continue for months even after recovering. This holds true even for patients who have suffered mild to moderate infections. Fever, cough, tiredness, loss of taste or smell are the most common symptoms of Omicron. Read here
Canada immigration new PR rule: Workers from 16 new occupations now eligible
The Government of Canada has said that it is working to welcome immigrants who bring the skills needed for the country's economy to help address acute labour shortages.
Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship of Canada announced the implementation of the National Occupational Classification (NOC) 2021 for immigration programs managed under the Express Entry system. Using the new NOC categories will allow Canada to bring in global talent in high-demand sectors like health care, construction, and transportation. Read here
Anyone who's had covid must watch out for stroke symptoms
Harlan Krumholz, a cardiologist at the Yale School of Medicine, says he worries about two kinds of long covid. The obvious version induces fatigue, while a stealthier version involves higher risk of blood clots and strokes after a covid recovery. He doesn’t want to panic people. Most of us will probably be fine. But new studies confirm that some will develop an elevated risk of blood clots, strokes or heart attacks. All those who’ve had covid must watch out for early warning signs such as chest pain, unusual swelling, numbness or weakness, or sudden changes in balance, speech or vision. Read here
