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Liverpool FC owner in talks to sell ₹57,800 Crore stake to Mittal-backed group: Report

Liverpool FC's US owners FSG are reportedly in talks to sell a minority stake to an Amit Bhatia-led, Mittal family-backed consortium valuing the club at $6bn+.

Livemint
Published21 Jul 2026, 10:16 PM IST
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Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko (L) celebrates with Matheus Cunha after scoring against Liverpool in English Premier League.
Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko (L) celebrates with Matheus Cunha after scoring against Liverpool in English Premier League.(AP)
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Liverpool Football Club's American owners are reportedly in discussions to offload a substantial minority stake to an investment group fronted by Amit Bhatia and supported by the Mittal family, in a deal that could value the Premier League champions at more than 57,800 crore (£4.7 billion), according to Financial Times report.

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Bhatia-led group in advanced discussions with FSG

The consortium, headed by Amit Bhatia, who is married to the daughter of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, has already appointed advisers to help shape a formal offer. Talks with Fenway Sports Group, Liverpool's current owner, are said to be active, FT report states.

Also Read | Andy Robertson joins Tottenham Hotspur on free transfer from Liverpool

Fenway Sports Group, which is led by American billionaire John Henry, acquired Liverpool for £300 million back in 2010. Since then, the club has grown into one of English football's dominant commercial and sporting forces.

Valuation would rank among football's biggest ever

According to Financial Times report citing three people with knowledge of the discussions indicated that any transaction was expected to value Liverpool above $6 billion, a figure that would place it among the largest valuations ever recorded for a football club.

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In a statement issued to the Financial Times, Fenway Sports Group confirmed the approach, saying: "An investment consortium led, managed, and represented by Amit Bhatia has expressed interest in making a strategic minority investment in Liverpool Football Club."

Part of a wider wave of Premier League investment

Should it proceed, the deal would extend a run of high-value transactions in English football. It follows the around 29,500 crore (£2.5 billion) takeover of Chelsea FC in 2022 and Jim Ratcliffe's acquisition of a minority stake in Manchester United in 2023, a deal that valued Liverpool's fiercest rivals at more than 54,810 crore (USD 6.3 billion), including debt.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes equals assist record during Manchester United vs Liverpool

Fenway Sports Group's portfolio extends well beyond Anfield. The group also owns Major League Baseball side the Boston Red Sox and, in 2024, led a consortium that invested around 13,050 crore (USD 1.5 billion) into the commercial arm of the PGA Tour. Last December, the group sold the Pittsburgh Penguins ice hockey franchise to the Hoffman family for around 14,790 crore (USD 1.7 billion). It had previously sold a minority stake in Liverpool itself to US private equity firm Dynasty Equity in September 2023.

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Bhatia steps back from QPR ahead of potential deal

Ahead of any agreement with Liverpool, Bhatia has reportedly agreed to transfer his shareholding in Championship club Queens Park Rangers to majority owner Ruben Gnanalingam.

A club transformed under American ownership

Liverpool ranks among the most recognisable brands in world sport, having lifted the Uefa Champions League six times and claimed a joint-record 20 English league titles. Under Fenway Sports Group's stewardship, the club has been reshaped both on the pitch and in its business operations.

Also Read | Liverpool's Mohamed Salah to end glittering Anfield career at end of season

The Reds ended a 30-year wait for the English championship in 2020 and added a further title in 2025. They also secured Champions League glory in 2019.

Commercially, the club has continued to grow. Liverpool's revenue climbed past 82,600 crore (£700 million) in the 2024–25 season, a club record, up from 72,300 crore (£613 million) the previous year. Its roster of commercial partners includes Standard Chartered Bank, German sportswear giant Adidas and Google Pixel.

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