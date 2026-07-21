Liverpool FC owner in talks to sell ₹57,800 Crore stake to Mittal-backed group: Report

Liverpool Football Club's American owners are reportedly in discussions to offload a substantial minority stake to an investment group fronted by Amit Bhatia and supported by the Mittal family, in a deal that could value the Premier League champions at more than ₹57,800 crore (£4.7 billion), according to Financial Times report.

Advertisement

Bhatia-led group in advanced discussions with FSG The consortium, headed by Amit Bhatia, who is married to the daughter of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, has already appointed advisers to help shape a formal offer. Talks with Fenway Sports Group, Liverpool's current owner, are said to be active, FT report states.

Also Read | Andy Robertson joins Tottenham Hotspur on free transfer from Liverpool

Fenway Sports Group, which is led by American billionaire John Henry, acquired Liverpool for £300 million back in 2010. Since then, the club has grown into one of English football's dominant commercial and sporting forces.

Valuation would rank among football's biggest ever According to Financial Times report citing three people with knowledge of the discussions indicated that any transaction was expected to value Liverpool above $6 billion, a figure that would place it among the largest valuations ever recorded for a football club.

Advertisement

In a statement issued to the Financial Times, Fenway Sports Group confirmed the approach, saying: "An investment consortium led, managed, and represented by Amit Bhatia has expressed interest in making a strategic minority investment in Liverpool Football Club."

Part of a wider wave of Premier League investment Should it proceed, the deal would extend a run of high-value transactions in English football. It follows the around ₹29,500 crore (£2.5 billion) takeover of Chelsea FC in 2022 and Jim Ratcliffe's acquisition of a minority stake in Manchester United in 2023, a deal that valued Liverpool's fiercest rivals at more than ₹54,810 crore (USD 6.3 billion), including debt.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes equals assist record during Manchester United vs Liverpool

Fenway Sports Group's portfolio extends well beyond Anfield. The group also owns Major League Baseball side the Boston Red Sox and, in 2024, led a consortium that invested around ₹13,050 crore (USD 1.5 billion) into the commercial arm of the PGA Tour. Last December, the group sold the Pittsburgh Penguins ice hockey franchise to the Hoffman family for around ₹14,790 crore (USD 1.7 billion). It had previously sold a minority stake in Liverpool itself to US private equity firm Dynasty Equity in September 2023.

Advertisement

Bhatia steps back from QPR ahead of potential deal Ahead of any agreement with Liverpool, Bhatia has reportedly agreed to transfer his shareholding in Championship club Queens Park Rangers to majority owner Ruben Gnanalingam.

A club transformed under American ownership Liverpool ranks among the most recognisable brands in world sport, having lifted the Uefa Champions League six times and claimed a joint-record 20 English league titles. Under Fenway Sports Group's stewardship, the club has been reshaped both on the pitch and in its business operations.

Also Read | Liverpool's Mohamed Salah to end glittering Anfield career at end of season

The Reds ended a 30-year wait for the English championship in 2020 and added a further title in 2025. They also secured Champions League glory in 2019.

Commercially, the club has continued to grow. Liverpool's revenue climbed past ₹82,600 crore (£700 million) in the 2024–25 season, a club record, up from ₹72,300 crore (£613 million) the previous year. Its roster of commercial partners includes Standard Chartered Bank, German sportswear giant Adidas and Google Pixel.

Advertisement

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer