Liverpool FC parade tragedy: Watch the moment when car mows down football fans; netizens question police's slow reaction

A driver crashed a car into a crowd of pedestrians in England on Monday during a parade celebrating Liverpool’s Premier League victory, which was attended by hundreds of thousands of people. At least 47 people were injured in the incident. Netizens have questioned the police's reaction, asking, ‘Why are the police so slow to react?’

Merseyside Police reported that they were alerted around 6 pm on Monday local time.

Footage shared on social media captures a dark-coloured vehicle with a shattered rear window swerving into the parade and striking several people, leaving some lying on the ground. Bystanders are seen rushing to help the injured, including those trapped under the car, and surrounding the vehicle once it comes to a stop.

The video also shows witnesses trying to intervene. One person manages to open the driver's side door before the man behind the wheel forcefully shuts it and accelerates further into the crowd.

Netizens react One of the netizens said, “I think it's a jealous fan.”

Another commented, “How did the car end up in the middle of the crowd with the ambulance/ van in the first place?”

“Why are the police so slow to react?” commented the third.

“That's horrific. Did the driver survive the fans wrath?” questioned another social media user.

“Heartbreaking, horrifying scenes. Absolutely shocking that,” were some other remarks made.

Some social media users wished a quick recovery to those injured.

“What I can tell you is that we believe this to be an isolated incident, and we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with it. The incident is not being treated as terrorism," Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims of the Merseyside Police said.

Liverpool FC parade car crash: At least 47 injured According to the ambulance service on Monday night, at least 47 people were injured in the crash, including four children. At least 27 individuals were transported to hospitals, with two, one of them a child, suffering serious injuries. Another 20 people were treated at the scene for minor injuries. A paramedic on a bicycle was also hit by the vehicle but was not seriously hurt, reports said.

The fire and rescue service reported that four people, including a child, were briefly trapped beneath the car.

Liverpool FC parade car crash: Suspect arrested Police stated that a 53-year-old British man from the Liverpool area was arrested after the car came to a stop at the scene. “We believe him to be the driver of the vehicle,” Sims stated at the news conference.