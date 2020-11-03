Liverpool first UK city to be widely rapid tested for coronavirus

Testing will be carried out in sites across the city, including a large number of new sites determined by local leaders. There will be a variety of ways to book a test, including online, walk-up, or by invitation from the local authority and results will be received from NHS Test and Trace via text and email. Anyone who tests positive, using either a lateral flow test or an existing swab test, must self-isolate along with their household immediately and their contacts will be traced.