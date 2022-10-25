Living in Singapore is costliest now: Prices of food staples to recreational activities at all-time high1 min read . 03:57 PM IST
Prices of recreational and cultural activities in Singapore in September soared the most in 40-years.
Prices of recreational and cultural activities in Singapore in September soared the most in 40-years.
Living in Singapore has always been expensive. But, in recent days, it has become even more difficult and reports claim that households in Singapore are spending more on necessities and accommodation.
Living in Singapore has always been expensive. But, in recent days, it has become even more difficult and reports claim that households in Singapore are spending more on necessities and accommodation.
Department of Statistics on Tuesday said, prices of recreational and cultural activities in Singapore in September soared the most in 40-years.
Department of Statistics on Tuesday said, prices of recreational and cultural activities in Singapore in September soared the most in 40-years.
Keeping that pet puppy or turtle now costs 5.2% more than a year earlier while holiday expenses rose by 8.4%.
Keeping that pet puppy or turtle now costs 5.2% more than a year earlier while holiday expenses rose by 8.4%.
Concerns about the rising cost of living has prompted four rounds of monetary policy tightening this year, as the city contends with the fastest inflation in 14 years. Singapore unveiled a S$1.5 billion ($1.05 billion) inflation-relief package earlier this month.
Concerns about the rising cost of living has prompted four rounds of monetary policy tightening this year, as the city contends with the fastest inflation in 14 years. Singapore unveiled a S$1.5 billion ($1.05 billion) inflation-relief package earlier this month.
Food staples like flour and noodles also saw all-time highs. Chilled poultry prices jumped by a record 39% after a chicken export ban by neighboring Malaysia. The curb was lifted this month.
Food staples like flour and noodles also saw all-time highs. Chilled poultry prices jumped by a record 39% after a chicken export ban by neighboring Malaysia. The curb was lifted this month.
Dining out at hawker centers, which serves local street food such as chicken rice, is 7.9% pricier -- the biggest increase on record since the data was published in 2020.
Dining out at hawker centers, which serves local street food such as chicken rice, is 7.9% pricier -- the biggest increase on record since the data was published in 2020.
(Wih inputs from agencies)
(Wih inputs from agencies)