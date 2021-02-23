Living with yesterday’s tech, built for last century’s climate

“It just shows that fossil fuel is necessary for the state of Texas, as well as other states, to make sure we will be able to heat our homes in the winter time and cool our homes in the summer time," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Fox News last week, as much of his state lay in the dark. But wind accounted for less than 13% of Texas power generation knocked out by the cold, according to the state’s grid operator. Most of the missing power came from gas.