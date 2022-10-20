UK PM Liz Truss announces her resignation as political chaos deepens

UK PM Liz Truss announces her resignation as political chaos deepens2 min read . 06:30 PM IST
- Truss has been under mounting pressure to quit, just six weeks into the job, after she launched an economic policy that triggered a bond market rout.
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday announced she was resigning from the post, making her the shortest-serving PM in UK history. In a speech that she delivered from outside Downing Street, she said she has already spoken to the King about her resignation and also confirmed that she will remain PM till a successor is chosen.
Truss has been under mounting pressure to quit, just six weeks into the job, after she launched an economic policy that triggered a bond market rout.
"I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills, Putin's illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent and our country has been held back for too long by low economic growth.
"I was elected by the Conservative Party with a mandate to change this. We delivered on energy bills and on cutting National Insurance. And we set out a vision for a low tax, high growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit.
"I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.
"This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We've agreed that there will be a leadership election, to be completed within the next week. This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country's economic stability and national security.
"I will remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen. Thank you."
Truss was hanging on to power by a thread on Thursday, after a senior minister quit her government with a barrage of criticism and a vote in the House of Commons descended into chaos and acrimony.
A botched economic plan unveiled by the government last month triggered financial turmoil and a political crisis that has seen the replacement of Truss’ Treasury chief, multiple policy U-turns and a breakdown of discipline in the governing Conservative Party.
Many Conservatives say Truss must resign – but she has remained defiant, saying she is “a fighter and not a quitter."
(With inputs from agencies)
