Liz Truss appoints Indian-origin Suella Braverman as UK Home Secretary

Suella Braverman, an Indian-origin barrister, was on Tuesday appointed as the UK’s new Home Secretary, succeeding fellow colleague of Indian descent Priti Patel
The new British Prime Minister Liz Truss who got elected to the chair on Monday through a Tory Party postal ballet appointed Indian-origin barrister Suella Braverman as the UK’s new Home Secretary on Tuesday. Braverman will succeed fellow colleague Priti Patel for the post.
Conservative Party member of Parliament for Fareham in south-east England, Braverman was holding the post of Attorney General in Boris Johnson-led government. She was among the first contenders to throw her hat in the ring to replace Johnson as Tory leader and Prime Minister along with few others including Truss and Rishi Sunak
The forty two- year old Braverman and mother of two children is the daughter of Hindu Tamil mother Uma and Goan-origin father Christie Fernandes. Her mother migrated to the UK from Mauritius while her father migrated from Kenya in the 1960s.
According to BBC, Braverman's initial projects will include tasks such as the government’s plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda, which has faced legal challenges.
She has been a prominent member of the pro-Brexit wing of the Conservatives who wants a clear break from Europe, including taking the UK out of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). She ssaid, "I want to embed the opportunities of Brexit and tidy up the outstanding issues… and cut taxes,"
While talking about her parents in her campaign for the chair of PM in July, Braverman said, “They loved Britain. It gave them hope. It gave them security. This country gave them an opportunity. I think my background’s really informed by my approach to politics."
Although after being knocked out of the race for the chair of PM in the second round of the initial ballot, she threw her support behind Truss, who as Prime Minister has rewarded her with one of the highest offices in the UK government.
“Liz is ready now to be PM. She won’t need to learn on the job. And the job is hard and needs to be done properly. The party has had a difficult six years and stability is urgently and swiftly needed," Braverman said of her future boss at Downing Street.
Married to Cambridge University law graduate Rael Braverman in 2018, Suella Bravermanmade made news last year as her maternity leave famously brought about an overdue legal change. She remained a Cabinet minister while away to give birth to their second child.
Braverman is a Buddhist by religion and attends the London Buddhist Centre regularly. She took her oath of office in Parliament on the ‘Dhammapada’ scripture of Lord Buddha’s sayings.
