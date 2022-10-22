Liz truss, the shortest-serving Britain Prime Minister, will be able to claim expenses of up to Pound Sterling 115,000 ($129,000) a year for the rest of her life. Truss who quit her post as PM just 45 days into the job, is entitled to receive payments under the Public Duty Costs Allowance (PDCA). It is a government-regulated programme introduced in 1990 to “assist former Prime Ministers still active in public life".

