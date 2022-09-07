Liz Truss' election as British PM 'far from democratic', says Vladimir Putin

Russian President Putin commented that Liz Truss was chosen in a leadership ballot by members of her Conservative party, and not by the whole country.
Two days after British politician Mary Elizabeth Truss became the leader of the governing Conservative Party and Britain’s next Prime Minister, Russian President Vladimir Putin on 6 September said that the way Britain chooses its leaders was "far from democratic".
Putin commented that Truss was chosen in a leadership ballot by members of her Conservative party, not by the whole country.
"The people of Great Britain don't take part, in this instance, in the change of government. The ruling elites there have their arrangements," he told an economic forum in Vladivostok.
Replying to the question on prospective for ties with Britain, Putin said, "We know the Tories' (Conservatives') position on these questions, including on relations with Russia. It's their business how to build relations with the Russian Federation."
"Our business is to defend our own interests and we will do that consistently, let no one be in any doubt about that," Putin added.
Truss, in her previous role as Britain's foreign secretary had irked Moscow with what it saw as Russophobic comments and vocal backing for Ukraine, and Russian politicians and media have reacted with criticism and mockery to her appointment.
