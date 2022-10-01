Liz Truss is a human sacrifice to the inflation fires

For one thing, Ms. Truss was elected not by the British people but by 140,000 practicing Tories—which is what happens when a prime minister resigns, as Boris Johnson did. The prospect of her even delivering on her plans was questionable. Her proposed tax cuts weren’t giant, amounting partly to canceling future tax increases. Her deregulation didn’t threaten the British budget, it promised higher tax receipts from new housing starts, development of Britain’s fracking potential, etc. Her giant spending plan to offset energy prices may have been costly and imperfectly designed, but no government of any party was going to do less. Add the fact that her claimed threat to Britain’s debt sustainability seems implausible if Britain can still borrow at 4.5% when inflation is 10%.