Liz Truss may save UK from recession - here's how

Dan Hanson: The numbers being spoken about are enormous — something in the region of 7% of GDP. If these policies see the light of day, they will have a massive impact on growth and inflation. A recession next year would no longer be the base case, while headline inflation would be materially lower with the price cap.Instead of peaking near 15% in January, I wouldn’t expect it to rise much further from its current rate of 10.1%. It could even put the BOE’s 2% target in sight by the end of next year.