Liz Truss set to be next UK PM, but why is Rishi Sunak losing out?

Why is Sunak seen losing the race to Liz Truss?

Rishi Sunak was the first to throw in the hat for the Prime Minster's position hours after Boris' ouster, which was triggered by his resignation, a mark of trust deficit in his boss and mentor. His campaign video titled ‘Ready for Rishi’ got him a first mover advantage with endorsements from four former chief whips. But soon enough he lost a host of others who dropped out – Sajid Javid, Nadhim Zahawi and then, finally, Mordaunt. Several other MPs too switched sides. On the other hand, Liz was the last to join the race, but became sharper and smarter with the days.