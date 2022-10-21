Liz Truss: What happened in Westminster chaos that triggered PM's resignation?

It is not normal for whips to shout at MPs. If a rebellion is in the offing, whips will contact their allocated MPs to find out which way they intend to vote. Any MPs stating that they are unsure or will not be following the whip will be passed on to the chief whip or deputy chief whip (or even a cabinet minister) in order to have a more in-depth conversation where carrots and sticks will be used to try to win them around.