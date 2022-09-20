Around 500 world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, and royals from across the world at Westminster Abbey for a sombre ceremony to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II - the UK's longest-serving monarch
Former President of United States of America, Donald Trump took a dig at current President of USA Joe Biden after he was seated in the 14th row along with his wife which is only seven from the back in a ceremony that was held at Westminster Abbey, London.
According to a report published in UK'sThe Telegraph, Donald Trump posted a photograph on his social media platform Truth Social and wrote, "This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect! "However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries." "If I were president, they wouldn’t have sat me back there - and our Country would be much different than it is right now! "In Real Estate, like in Politics and in Life, LOCATION IS EVERYTHING!!!"
Meanwhile, around 500 world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, and royals from across the world at Westminster Abbey for a sombre ceremony to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II - the UK's longest-serving monarch.
Thousands lined the streets on the route of this final procession, which Buckingham Palace said had been drawn up with the public in mind, and the Order of Service for the Committal Service was discussed with the late monarch “over a number of years".
"We have come together to commit into the hands of God the soul of his servant Queen Elizabeth," said the Dean of Windsor, who led the service.
"In the midst of our rapidly changing and frequently troubled world, her calm and dignified presence has given us theconfidence to face the future, as she did, with courage and with hope.
“As, with grateful hearts, we reflect on these and all the many other ways in which her long life has been a blessing to us, we pray that God will give us grace to honour her memory by following her example, and that, with our sister Elizabeth, at the last, we shall know the joys of life eternal," he said.
Much of the music at the Committal Service was composed by Sir William Harris, who served as the Organist at St. George’s Chapel between 1933 and 1961 and much of the Queen’s childhood.
The young Princess Elizabeth is said to have often visited the Organ Loft to watch him play, and it is believed he taught her to play the piano.
Prior to the final hymn, the Imperial State Crown, the orb and the sceptre – known as the Instruments of State – were removed from the coffin by the Crown Jeweller and, with the Bargemaster and Serjeants-at-Arms, passed to the Dean who placed them on the Altar. At the end of the final Hymn, King Charles III placed the Queen's Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin.
At the same time, Lord Chamberlain – the most senior officer of the royal household – made the ceremonial gesture to "break" his “Wand of Office" and place it on the coffin.
The funeral service for Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was conducted at the same chapel in April last year. Other members of Queen Elizabeth II’s family also lie buried there, including her mother – also Elizabeth, father King George VI, and sister Princess Margaret.
