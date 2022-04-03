Lockdown in Shanghai: Covid draws complaints from residents

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Health department data shows 438 confirmed Covid cases in Shanghai on Sunday, an increase from Saturday. In Jilin, 4,455 confirmed Covid cases were reported, also marking an increase
Covid-19 cases in Shanghai, China's largest city, are rising by the day. Millions are isolated at home and there are sweeping lockdown curbs, which have been imposed to stop the spread. However, not many have taken it positively.
Reports suggest locals in Shanghai and northeastern province of Jilin are quite fed-up with stringent lockdown measures, reported Associated Press.
The health department data shows 438 confirmed Covid cases in Shanghai on Sunday, an increase from Saturday. In Jilin, 4,455 confirmed Covid cases were reported, also marking an increase.
These numbers are small as compared to other countries, though from China's previous record, the number is huge since the first case was detected in Wuhan in 2019.
A two-stage lockdown was imposed in Shanghai, which is a city of 26 million. Millions in Pudong have complained regarding food deliveries and over the availability of medications and health services.
People in these regions have been asked to undergo self-test daily and wear masks at home. They have also been advised to avoid direct contact with family members.
In China, Wuhan region had endured maximum 76-day lockdown in 2020. In Shanghai, residents are under lockdown before last week's lockdown. They are fed with the strict measures imposed by the state authorities.
Sun Chunlan, who sits on the ruling Communist Party's Politburo, urged “resolute and swift moves to stem the spread of COVID-19 in Shanghai in the shortest time possible," the official Xinhua News Agency reported.
Despite the spike in infections, China has recorded no new COVID-19 deaths since March 20th, when two were added for a total 4,638. China's vaccination rate is above 87 per cent — although significantly lower among seniors — and omicron is known to be more infectious while the illness it brings on is typically more mild than with the earlier delta variant.
With AP inputs
