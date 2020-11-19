Lockdowns in Europe avoidable, school closures not effective: WHO

Lockdowns in Europe avoidable, school closures not effective: WHO1 min read . 04:24 PM IST
Children and adolescents are not driving spread of the new coronavirus, adds WHO official
Fresh lockdowns in Europe are avoidable, including through near-universal mask-wearing, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Europe office said on Thursday.
Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, told a press conference: "Lockdowns are avoidable, I stand by my position that lockdowns are a last resort measure. If mask use reached 95%, lockdowns would not be needed."
Primary schools should be kept open, he said, adding that children and adolescents are not driving spread of the new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2 and school closures are "not effective".
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
