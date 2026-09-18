Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II: What the $24.3 billion US-Saudi deal means for the Middle East

The US State Department notified Congress that it plans to sell up to 48 Lockheed Martin F-35 warplanes to Saudi Arabia in a potential $24.3 billion deal that could reshape the military balance in the Middle East and test Washington’s long-standing commitment to preserving Israel’s “qualitative military edge”.
The US State Department said the proposed sale would also include 49 Pratt & Whitney engines, communications equipment, spare parts, and other support.
“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major non-NATO ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Gulf region,” the State Department said.
However, the deal still requires congressional approval.
The proposed sale is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to deepen defence ties with Riyadh. In 2025, the US agreed to an arms package worth nearly $142 billion, which the White House described as the “largest defence cooperation agreement” Washington had ever concluded.
The F-35 sale also has a diplomatic history.
Saudi Arabia, the largest customer for US arms, has sought the fighter for years as it looks to modernise its air force and counter regional threats, particularly from Iran. The kingdom's renewed push to establish two squadrons comes as the Trump administration has signalled openness to deepening defence cooperation with Riyadh. The Saudi Air Force flies a mix of fighter aircraft, including Boeing F-15s, European Tornados and Typhoons.
Earlier, the Biden administration had explored providing the jets to Saudi Arabia as part of a broader arrangement that included Riyadh normalising relations with Israel, but those efforts stalled.
The Saudi embassy in Washington welcomed the proposed sale, describing it as a further step in defense cooperation between the two countries.
"The proposed F-35 sale reflects the strength and enduring nature of the Saudi-U.S. strategic partnership and the continued advancement of our defense cooperation," the embassy said on X.
The F-35, built with stealth technology that allows it to evade enemy detection, is considered the world's most advanced fighter jet. Israel has operated the aircraft for a decade, building multiple squadrons, and remains the only Middle Eastern country to possess the system.