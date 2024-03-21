‘New India does not tolerate pain of terrorism but teaches stern lesson..’ PM Modi slams Pakistan
PM Modi indirectly criticizes Pakistan for supporting terrorism, highlights India's strong stance against terrorism and mentions the impact of Balakot airstrikes on those who attacked India.
In an indirect criticism aimed at Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that modern India does not endure the agony of terrorism but instead imparts a stern lesson to perpetrators of such violence.
