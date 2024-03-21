PM Modi indirectly criticizes Pakistan for supporting terrorism, highlights India's strong stance against terrorism and mentions the impact of Balakot airstrikes on those who attacked India.

In an indirect criticism aimed at Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that modern India does not endure the agony of terrorism but instead imparts a stern lesson to perpetrators of such violence.

He highlighted that the world is observing the consequences faced by those who instigate terror attacks against India.

Speaking at the News 18 Rising Bharat Summit 2024, PM Modi said, "Whether it is those who protect terrorism or countries who want progress and peace, all of them have experienced Rising Bharat."

“This new India does not tolerate pain from terrorism but teaches a lesson to those resorting to such attacks. Those who gave us terror attacks, what is their condition, the citizens are seeing as also the world," he further added.

Prime Minister Modi recalled the Balakot airstrikes conducted by the Indian Air Force on a terrorist camp in Pakistan on February 26, 2019, following the Pulwama terror attack. He mentioned that he had addressed the Network-18 Rising India Summit on the evening prior to the airstrikes.

The issue of terrorism originating from areas under Pakistan's jurisdiction continues to be a central concern in bilateral relations. India has consistently emphasized the importance of Pakistan taking tangible, irreversible, and verifiable measures to halt cross-border terrorism.

“Nation First approach," says PM Prime Minister Modi urged citizens to embrace the spirit of “Nation First," emphasizing that such dedication would fortify the bedrock of a flourishing India.

He highlighted, "The day you all align your work with the nation... that day is when the seed of 'nation first' has sprouted in you."

Technology to catch corruption: PM Prime Minister Modi expressed optimism about the BJP-led NDA securing victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He underscored that the government is diligently crafting a roadmap for the next 25 years and even planning ahead for the next century.

Additionally, he emphasized the government's commitment to combating corruption through decisive action.

“Our government is employing technology to catch the corrupt, and therefore it's easier to nab them. Today, it's becoming hard to hide money trails, and therefore, stashs of money are being found now from beds and walls. A bundle of notes are being unearthed from a Congress MP's home...and hence they are rattled," he said.

PM Modi on Centre's work PM Modi emphasised that over the last decade, India has moved forward with the mantra of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'--that is, ‘collective efforts for inclusive growth.’

He said 25 crore people have come out of poverty in the last 10 years. "India moved from the 10th largest economy to the fifth. India's forex reserves crossed $700 billion. India's exports have increased exponentially. We need to do a lot more," PM Modi added.

He further noted, “Today, the entire world considers the 21st century the century of India. Big rating agencies and economists are assured of rising India. Why is it that they aren't raising any questions? It's because the entire world is witnessing how India has brought big changes in the last 10 years."

Highlighting India's growth in the technology sector, PM Modi said, "India's rapid progress in digital public infrastructure has revolutionised public service delivery and enhanced financial inclusion. Riding on the power of youth and technology, India has rapidly developed into the world's third largest startup eco-system."

(With inputs from agencies)

