London Covid-19 restrictions tighten, with household mixing banned

Londoners will be banned from mixing with other households indoors from this weekend as tighter coronavirus restrictions are imposed in an attempt to curb a rise in cases in the U.K. capital.

The change in the rules, which will come into force at 00:01 a.m. on Saturday, was announced by Health Secretary Matt Hancock in Parliament on Thursday.

“I know these restrictions are difficult for people, I hate that we have to bring them in, but it is essential that we do bring them in both to keep people safe and to prevent greater economic damage in the future," Hancock said. “Local action is one of the best weapons we have."

The tougher rules for London come as other parts of the U.K. take further steps to combat the virus. Northern Ireland is planning to close schools from Monday and impose new curbs on pubs and restaurants, while Wales wants to restrict travel from English hot spots, with new regulations coming into force Friday.

More Curbs

Ministers and officials briefed MPs on Thursday morning on proposals for further curbs across London and large parts of the north of England.

“Nobody wants to see more restrictions, but this is deemed necessary to protect Londoners by myself, London council leaders and by ministers," London Mayor Sadiq Khan told a meeting of the London Assembly. “I must warn Londoners we have a difficult winter ahead."

The government has earmarked Greater Manchester for the toughest Tier 3 restrictions, but has been in deadlocked talks with local leaders over financial support for businesses and individuals affected by any new curbs.

A meeting between the government and local leaders over imposing the stricter rules ended without agreement on Thursday.

Hancock told Parliament the government has offered a “substantial package of support for areas that enter this third tier" as he confirmed discussions in Greater Manchester have not reached a conclusion.

The Liverpool region is currently the only area under the toughest rules in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new three-tier system -- with any pubs not serving food forced to close.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who was briefed by government medical adviser Jonathan Van Tam on Wednesday evening, says he wants more support before agreeing to additional restrictions.

Britain’s increasingly fractured coronavirus picture comes as Johnson resists calls for a “circuit-breaker" national lockdown and continues to pursue a localized approach. He is trying to balance reducing virus transmission with keeping as much of the economy open as possible.

Further restrictions on hospitality in London and elsewhere will harm an industry that has been one of the few bright spots in a U.K. recovery that’s already running out of steam.

The accommodation and food services sector accounted for more than half of the country’s 2.1% growth in August, and that boost could quickly dissipate amid the new regulations and as government support is withdrawn.





