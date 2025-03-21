Heathrow airport closed today after massive fire at London power substation. Here’s what passengers are advised…

Alerting travellers and passengers via its official social media account on X (formerly known as Twitter), London's Heathrow Airport has said that it will be closed on March 21 and said “We apologise for the inconvenience”.

This is the second time this month a fire-related emergency has affected passengers at the London airport. On March 10, Heathrow passengers were warned of potential delays and congestion after a car burst into flames in a tunnel close to the airport terminal.

Also Read | Fake News? Trump blasts report of Pentagon sharing US military plans with Musk

Advertisement

Here's all you need to know about date, time and reason for the closure.

Also Read | Next IOC President till 2033: All you need to know about Kirsty Coventry

Why is London's Heathrow Airport Closed Today? Writing on X, the official account said, “Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage. To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March.”

According to an AP report, around 150 people were evacuated after a transformer within an electrical substation caught fire in west London around 11.23 pm on March 20. The incident has affected the airport and nearby homes. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

The London Fire Brigade Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne told AP that 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters were on the scene of the fire. “The fire has caused a power outage affecting a large number of homes and local businesses, and we are working closely with our partners to minimize disruption,” Goulbourne told the agency.

Advertisement

For How Long will Heathrow Airport Be Closed? As per the post late on March 20 local time (early in the morning IST on March 21), the airport will be closed for the full day on Friday till 11.59 pm.

A Reuters report cited tracking data from FlightRadar24 which showed several flights were diverted to other airports, including a Qantas Airways plane to Paris and a United Airlines flight to Shannon, Ireland. It added that some flights even turned around mid-air and returned to their point of departure.

Heathrow Closed: What Should Passengers and Travellers Do? According to the official post by Heathrow, passengers are “advised not to travel to the airport and should contact their airline for further information.”

There is no clear time given for when services would resume. A Heathrow airport spokesperson told Reuters that they expect significant disruption over the coming days.

Advertisement

How Are Passengers and Netizens Reacting to the Shutdown? One passenger and social media user shared on X, “90 minutes flight to London, captain comes on and says we're going back to LAX because there's a fire at a substation near Heathrow, which is now closed for 24 hours.”

Another wrote: “We are over the Atlantic Ocean right now and they are turning our plane around due to a fire at Heathrow Airport. With a 2 year old and 3 year old in tow and on our way to a wedding that we might not make in time now.”

Some were even tracking flight path and shared it on X.

Advertisement