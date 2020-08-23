London mansion of Maharaja Duleep Singh’s son goes on sale for GBP 15.5 million

His son, Prince Victor, was born in London in 1866 and was taken under the wing of Queen Victoria as his godmother. Many years later when he caused a stir in English society with his mixed-race marriage to Lady Anne Coventry, the daughter of the 9th Earl of Coventry, the British authorities leased a “grace-and-favour" mansion in The Little Boltons area of south-west Kensington to the newly married couple as their new marital home.