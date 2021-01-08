London Mayor declares major incident over pressure hospitals due to Covid-19

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan declared a major incident in the British capital on Friday, saying hospitals in the British capital could be overwhelmed if people do not stay at home.

Also Read | How US democracy nearly came undone

"Today I have declared a major incident in London because the threat this virus poses to our city is at crisis point," he said. "One in 30 Londoners now has Covid-19. If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS could be overwhelmed and more people will die."





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via