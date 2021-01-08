OPEN APP
Home >News >World >London Mayor declares major incident over pressure hospitals due to Covid-19
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (REUTERS)
London Mayor declares major incident over pressure hospitals due to Covid-19

1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2021, 07:08 PM IST Reuters

If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS could be overwhelmed and more people will die, the mayor said

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan declared a major incident in the British capital on Friday, saying hospitals in the British capital could be overwhelmed if people do not stay at home.

"Today I have declared a major incident in London because the threat this virus poses to our city is at crisis point," he said. "One in 30 Londoners now has Covid-19. If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS could be overwhelmed and more people will die."


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

