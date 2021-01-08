London Mayor declares major incident over pressure hospitals due to Covid-19

London Mayor declares major incident over pressure hospitals due to Covid-191 min read . 07:08 PM IST
If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS could be overwhelmed and more people will die, the mayor said
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan declared a major incident in the British capital on Friday, saying hospitals in the British capital could be overwhelmed if people do not stay at home.
"Today I have declared a major incident in London because the threat this virus poses to our city is at crisis point," he said. "One in 30 Londoners now has Covid-19. If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS could be overwhelmed and more people will die."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
