London Mayor declares major incident over pressure hospitals due to Covid-19
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

London Mayor declares major incident over pressure hospitals due to Covid-19

1 min read . 07:08 PM IST Reuters

If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS could be overwhelmed and more people will die, the mayor said

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan declared a major incident in the British capital on Friday, saying hospitals in the British capital could be overwhelmed if people do not stay at home.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan declared a major incident in the British capital on Friday, saying hospitals in the British capital could be overwhelmed if people do not stay at home.

"Today I have declared a major incident in London because the threat this virus poses to our city is at crisis point," he said. "One in 30 Londoners now has Covid-19. If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS could be overwhelmed and more people will die."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

