London Mayor Sadiq Khan set to win historic third term as Rishi Sunak-led Tories stare at fresh losses
London Mayor Sadiq Khan is set to win a historic third term, defying close race predictions. Tory disappointment continues as Khan leads by over 10 points. Labour has already won three of the six mayoral races declared on Saturday.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan is on course to secure a historic third term in office — defying public opinion polls that suggested a close race in the capital. The counting of votes on Saturday also heralded another hugely disappointing occasion for the Rishi Sunak-led Tories ahead of general elections.