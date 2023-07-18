London new home sales tumble to lowest since 2012 as rates weigh: Report

London new-homes sales has tumbled to their lowest in over a decade as surging borrowing costs weigh on the city’s housing market. According to data compiled by Molior London, developers in the capital managed to sell just over 3,000 new homes between April and June, as reported by Bloomberg.

This number is lower than any quarter since 2012. Moreover the number is even lower than to the home sold during sold during the second quarter of 2020 which were 3,855 homes, when Covid-19 led to a national lockdown.

“Marketing suites are reliant on incentives and a refocusing towards a small pool of discretionary purchasers" in the UK, the report’s authors said. “Overseas sales, particularly from Hong Kong buyers, have also recently slid."

The data which is calculated based on transactions for projects with at least 20 units spells out the misery facing London’s housing market as pricey borrowing wreaks havoc on demand.

Barratt Developments Plc, one of the nation’s biggest homebuilders, last week said it had turned to the private rental sector in a bid to drive revenue while high interest rates weighed on sales, as reported by Bloomberg.

What’s more, a record number of projects have ground to a halt. About 70 projects are currently stalled in the capital, and around 20 of those stopped before construction emerged significantly out of the ground, Molior said.

Construction starts and completions were both just over 4,000 between April and June, compared with about 3,550 and 3,090, respectively, in the previous quarter but below the three-year average. Development levels “could have been worse" during the quarter, according to Molior, though the numbers are inflated by a handful of large projects.

More than half of the newly-started homes were in just nine projects, the biggest of which is an 11-block development in Barking & Dagenham, an east London borough that’s growing in popularity.

Another report stated that UK property sellers cut their asking prices for the first time this year, an indication that a sharp jump in borrowing costs is cutting into what buyers can afford. The property-search portal Rightmove said its measure of asking prices fell 0.2 percent this month after little change in June.

Prices nationwide are still 0.5 percent above where they were a year ago and have risen steadily since December. The figures confirm a trend toward lower prices that mortgage lenders have reported and suggest that home sellers are beginning to pare back expectations for how much they can get. If that sentiment takes hold, it could fuel deeper declines in the market, which has so far defied forecasts for a collapse.

Mortgage rates have risen, and British banks pared back mortgage availability as they predict more defaults. Data provider Moneyfacts Group said Monday the average 2-year fixed-rate loan is now 6.78 percent, above the levels seen during the market turmoil that brought down Liz Truss’s premiership last autumn.

The Bank of England has lifted its benchmark lending rate sharply in response to inflation that’s taking longer to come down than in most of the Group of Seven nations.

Rightmove estimates a five-year fixed-rate, 85 percent loan-to-value mortgage at 5.69 percent, which is almost a 0.49 of a point higher than in June.

It listed the average price as £371,907 ($487,630), down £905 in the month. Prices fell by £82 in June, which was the first drop for that month since 2017. They fell more sharply in November and December, traditionally a period when sellers slash prices to complete deals by year’s end.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)