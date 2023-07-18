London new home sales tumble to lowest since 2012 as rates weigh: Report

London new home sales tumble to lowest since 2012 as rates weigh: Report3 min read 18 Jul 2023, 07:39 AM IST
London new-homes sales has tumbled to their lowest in over a decade as surging borrowing costs weigh on the city’s housing market. According to data compiled by Molior London, developers in the capital managed to sell just over 3,000 new homes between April and June, as reported by Bloomberg.
