London news: 13-year-old dies after man with sword stabs public and police; arrested
London police do not believe that the stabbing incident is terror-related or that there is any threat to the broader community
A 36-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after he stabbed a number of people and police personnel in northeast London. As per the reports, the man first crashed his vehicle into a house in Thurlow Gardens and then stepped out to stab multiple people on the street, including two police personnel. A 13-year-old boy was reportedly killed in the stabbing incident.