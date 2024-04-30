A 36-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after he stabbed a number of people and police personnel in northeast London. As per the reports, the man first crashed his vehicle into a house in Thurlow Gardens and then stepped out to stab multiple people on the street, including two police personnel. A 13-year-old boy was reportedly killed in the stabbing incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The administration closed the Hainault tube station after the incident. “A critical incident has been declared in Hainault. There are station and road closures in place. The Police, Ambulance Service and Fire Brigade are responding. One male detained. I would urge people not to speculate until details are confirmed or post footage on social media," Ilford North MP, Wes Streeting said in a post on X.

"I am in contact with the Met Police, Mayor of London and Redbridge Council. I will keep local residents updated as and when I can," the MP added in another post.

The Metropolitan Police is also sharing updates with the people, saying, "Police are at an incident in the Hainault area. Please follow the instructions of police officers on the ground. A man has been arrested."

"This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned. I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm," said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan, per The Independent.

'Does not appear to be terror-related' says police The police do not believe that the stabbing incident is terror-related or that there is any threat to the broader community. "We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider community. We are not looking for more suspects. This incident does not appear to be terror-related." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UK's Home Secretary James Cleverly said that he is regularly updated about the incident and urged people not to speculate or share footage online. “I am being regularly updated about the incident at Hainault Station this morning My thoughts are with those who have been affected & thank you to the emergency responders I would urge people not to speculate or share footage online and provide relevant information to the police," James Cleverly said in a post on X.

The stabbing incident in London comes two weeks after a horrific knife attack unfolded in Australia's Sydney in which at least six people were killed and eight were injured, including a child. The assailant attacked shoppers in the busy Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre before getting killed in the police firing.



