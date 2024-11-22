London on high alert: UK police conduct ’controlled explosion’ outside US embassy, Gatwick Airport evacuates terminal

UK authorities carried out a ‘controlled explosion’ outside the American embassy in London after a ‘suspicious package’ was found on Friday. The update came even as Gatwick Airport said that a "large part" of its south terminal “has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident”.

“We can confirm that the 'loud bang' reported in the area a short time ago was a controlled explosion carried out by officers. Enquiries are still ongoing and cordons will remain in place for the time being,” the force wrote on X.