London Rail and Tube fares to rise by 4.6% in 2025

London Rail and Tube fares to rise by 4.6% in 2025

Bloomberg

  • London's underground and rail fares to rise 4.6% in March, while bus and tram fares remain frozen at £1.75.

A Knightsbridge tube station sign outside the Harrods luxury department store in London, UK, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

London’s underground and rail fares are set to increase by 4.6% next year, putting additional pressure on already-strained commuters.

As an example, from March, riders between zones 1-2 will now pay no more than £8.90 ($11.24) a day, up from £8.50. The UK capital’s bus and tram fares will be frozen at £1.75 for adults, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said in a website statement on Friday.

Khan said ministers had made it clear that underground and rail fares had to increase in line with national rail fares in order to get funding for future transport projects.

