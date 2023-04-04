London School of Economics student claims of discrimination due to ‘Hinduphobia’3 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 08:00 AM IST
An Indian student of London School of Economics, Karan Kataria, claimed of facing discrimination when he was disqualified from fighting for the General Secretary post for being a 'Hindu nationalist'
An Indian-origin student from the Law School of London School of Economics, alleged that there is discrimination on the basis of religion and anti-India rhetoric prevalent on the campus.
