London school stabbings: Two boys hospitalised, police hunt teenage suspect

Two boys aged 12 and 13 were stabbed at Kingsbury High School in north London on Tuesday afternoon (February 10), police said. The attack took place on Bacon Lane, in Brent, prompting a large emergency response and a lockdown at the school.

Both victims were taken to hospital. One of the boys was rushed to a major trauma centre “as a priority”, while the other was also admitted for treatment. Their conditions are not yet known.

Emergency response The London Ambulance Service (LAS) said it was called to the scene at 12.41pm on 10 February and deployed multiple specialist teams.

“We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, incident response officers, an advanced paramedic, a paramedic from our tactical response unit and a clinical team manager,” an LAS spokesperson said. “We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance. We treated two patients in total. We took one patient to hospital and the other as a priority to a major trauma centre.”

School in lockdown Kingsbury High School said the incident was now under control but confirmed that the campus remained in lockdown while the emergency response continued.

“We want to make you aware that there has been a serious incident at Kingsbury High School today,” the school said in a statement. “We are working closely with the relevant authorities and following all necessary procedures. The situation is now under control, and we have already spoken directly with the parents and carers of the students involved.”

“At present, it is not possible to enter or leave the school site while the response continues. We will provide further updates as soon as we are able to share confirmed information,” it added.

Police hunt teenage suspect The Metropolitan Police said officers are urgently searching for a suspect, believed to be a teenage boy. No arrests have been announced.

Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams, who leads policing in northwest London, said significant resources had been deployed.

“We recognise that this incident will cause considerable concern within the community,” he said. “We want to reassure local students, parents and local residents that we have deployed significant resources to the area and are doing everything we can to locate the suspect.”

“Our thoughts are with the injured boys, and I want to thank the paramedics and doctors who are providing them both with care,” Williams added.