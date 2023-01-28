This European city sees record house rent of ₹3 lakh per month. Read here2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 03:33 PM IST
- Property portal Rightmove has stated that asking rents across Britain will rise a further 5% in 2023 because of the ongoing imbalance between the number of those looking to rent and the number of rental properties available
Residents in Britain's capital city London has been struggling with the rising living expenses the city has incurred int he recent times. However, a shocking fact has come to limelight, which states that the rent in the capital city of London has gone up to a record ₹2.5 lakhs and upto ₹3 lakhs in the inner circle of the city.
