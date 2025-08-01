London shocker: British Sikh man, 30, stabbed to death; suspect arrested and charged with murder

Gurmuk Singh, a 30-year-old British Sikh man known as Gary, was fatally stabbed last week on Felbrigge Road in Ilford, East London. The Metropolitan Police, who formally identified him on Thursday, believe the incident involved individuals who were known to each other.

Advertisement

According to the police, 27-year-old Amardeep Singh was arrested on suspicion of the murder that occurred on July 23. He has since been formally charged with one count of murder and placed in custody. His trial is scheduled to take place at Old Bailey in London on January 5, 2026.

“Police were called by the London Ambulance Service to reports of an altercation at a residential address. Officers attended as Gary was treated for stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of the paramedics, he sadly died at the scene," the Met Police statement stated.

Investigators additionally arrested a 29-year-old male and three females, aged 29, 30, and 54, in connection to the deadly stabbing. All four individuals have since been granted bail and are due to return in October as probe by police remains underway.

Advertisement

What did the Gary's family say? The victim's family said, “Gary was a well-loved man who had a remarkable ability to connect with everyone he met. A true social butterfly, nothing brought him more joy than being surrounded by his family. Gary will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on in our hearts forever.”

Also Read | Two men fatally stabbed to death near Tower Bridge in central London

A stab wound to the left thigh has been identified as the cause of death, according to a post-mortem examination. An inquest has been formally opened but adjourned while the police continue their probe into the incident.

At the time of the attack, Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke of the Met’s Specialist Crime North unit stated that officers considered it to be an “isolated incident”.

Advertisement

She mentioned, “An incident of this nature sends shockwaves throughout the local area and we understand the direct impact on the community. People can expect to see an uptick in police presence while officers conduct initial investigations. Please do not hesitate to speak to them if you have any concerns at all."