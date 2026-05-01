London stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder after 2 Jewish men attacked in Golders Green

Days after two Jewish men were stabbed in north London’s Golders Green on Wednesday, a man has been charged with attempted murder, with police describing the incident as a “terrorist attack,” CNN reported.

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The victims, aged 76 and 34, were attacked in the incident. Police said on Friday (local time) that Essa Suleiman has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place.

The 45-year-old, from Camberwell in south London, also faces an additional charge of attempted murder in connection with a separate incident carried out the same day near Tower Bridge, several miles away.

He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, CNN reported.

Two Jews attacked in London The attack comes amid a rise in antisemitic incidents in the UK since the 7 October attacks, which triggered Israel’s military response in Gaza.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The 34-year-old has since been discharged, while the 76-year-old remains in stable condition, the police noted.

Police declared it a terrorist attack Police have classified the incident as a terrorist attack, and a counterterrorism investigation is underway. Separately, the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre raised the UK’s threat level from “substantial” to “severe,” meaning an attack is considered “highly likely.”

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said he has proposed additional resources to protect Jewish communities in London.

In an interview, he warned of a “pandemic of antisemitism” and said more needs to be done to tackle such attitudes in society. He also noted a rise in racist and antisemitic hate crimes, adding that some individuals are being encouraged or even paid to carry out violent acts on behalf of foreign organisations.

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Antisemitic attacks in London The stabbing comes after a series of attacks across the UK, where synagogues and other communal buildings were targeted, leaving London's Jewish community in a heightened state of anxiety.

Earlier in March, arsonists torched four ambulances belonging to a Jewish charity in Golders Green. The police subsequently charged four people. Weeks later, the former premises of a Jewish charity and a synagogue were targeted in north London.

Earlier this week, a suspected arson attack targeted a memorial wall just a few streets from the site of Wednesday’s stabbings. The wall displayed photos of protesters killed by Iranian security forces during a brutal crackdown earlier this year, as well as images of victims of Hamas’ 7 October 2023 attacks in southern Israel.

Iran rejects involvement in the attack Following the incident, speculations were raised over Iran's involvement in the attack. However, Iran's embassy in the UK rejected the claims over its involvement in “violent activities or incidents in the United Kingdom.”

In a post on X, the embassy wrote, “Such baseless accusations… lack credible evidence and appear to serve narrow political agendas.”

“Deeply concerning”: UK PM Starmer Reacting to the incident on Wednesday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called it “deeply concerning” in Parliament. He added the country needs to be "absolutely clear in our determination to deal with any of these offences, the likes of which we’ve seen too much recently."