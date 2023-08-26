London to New York in just 90 min? Nasa's special supersonic aircraft to reduce flight duration: Report1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 10:04 AM IST
NASA is developing a supersonic aircraft that could reduce the duration of flights from London to New York to just 90 minutes. The X-59s, part of NASA's Quesst mission, would travel at speeds between Mach 2 and Mach 4 (1,535-3,045 mph).
Soon, the air distance between London to New York will reduced from eight hours to only 90 minutes. According to CNN Travel's report, US Space agency NASA has confirmed about “high-speed strategy" which will shrink the duration of New York-London flights to as little as 90 minutes.