London tops Hong Kong for world’s costliest warehouse space

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

London is the most expensive city in the world to rent a warehouse, with price growth outstripping Hong Kong and San Francisco as the pandemic fuels a dash for space.

London is the most expensive city in the world to rent a warehouse, with price growth outstripping Hong Kong and San Francisco as the pandemic fuels a dash for space.

Demand for space is getting “ever stronger," Nick Preston, fund manager for Tritax EuroBox Plc, which owns warehouses across Europe, said in an interview. “That is all about the demand from ecommerce and supply chain refinement."

Across Europe, companies rented a record 345 million square feet of warehouse space last year, 14% higher than 2019 despite strict lockdowns that partially closed the market in the first half of the year. In the UK the total space rented jumped 44%, the report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rents in Hong Kong, meanwhile, were about 10% lower than the prior year, while property hotspot San Francisco was broadly flat.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}