London’s Heathrow Airport ends capacity restrictions, in good news for flyers

Heathrow news: The airport said it is removing the cap from 30 October
London’s Heathrow Airport will end blanket capacity restrictions on passenger numbers this month but instead will opt for brief curbs where needed on peak days during the Christmas holidays.
“We are removing the cap from 30 October – We are working with airlines to agree a highly targeted mechanism that, if needed, would align supply and demand on a small number of peak days in the lead up to Christmas. This would encourage demand into less busy periods, protecting the heavier peaks, and avoiding flight cancellations due to resource pressures," Europe’s biggest hub said in a statement.
Heathrow Airport said it served 18 million passengers this summer, more than any other European hub. Heathrow however said demand was unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels for several years, except during peak times. The airport forecast that total passenger numbers for 2022 will reach between 60 – 62 million, approximately 25% fewer than 2019.
“Headwinds of a global economic crisis, war in Ukraine and the impact of COVID-19 mean we are unlikely to return to pre-pandemic demand for a number of years, except at peak times," it said.
The hub made the announcement as it reported a £442 million ($507 million) loss in the quarter ended September 30.
After facing a massive shortfall of staff over the summer, Heathrow estimates businesses at the airport need to recruit and train as many as 25,000 people with security clearances to meet peak demand.
“Our priority is to build back the airport eco-system to meet demand at peak times – To do so, businesses across the airport need to recruit and train up to 25,000 security cleared people – a huge logistical challenge. We are supporting, including establishing a recruitment taskforce to help fill vacancies, working closely with the Government on a review of airline ground handling and appointing a senior operational executive to invest in joint working," the airport said.
Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said that the airport has lifted the summer cap and are working with airlines and their ground handlers to get back to full capacity at peak times as soon as possible.
