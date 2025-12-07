London's Heathrow Airport on alert after pepper spray attack, man arrested

London police said armed officers detained a man on Sunday on suspicion of assault after several people were sprayed with what appeared to be pepper spray inside a multi-storey car park at Heathrow Airport.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the altercation — which resulted in injuries — stemmed from a dispute among individuals who knew one another, and the incident is not being investigated as terrorism, as reported by AFP.

Heathrow said on social media its teams were “responding to an incident involving the emergency services” at the Terminal 3 car park, and advised passengers to allow extra time when travelling to Europe's busiest airport, according to an AFP report.

“The terminal remained open throughout, though the incident prompted some traffic and public transport disruption,” officials said.

Here's what London Police said London's police force, known as The Met, said officers were first called shortly after 8:00 am (0800 GMT) following reports of multiple people being assaulted in the car park.

“A number of people were sprayed with what is believed to be a form of pepper spray by a group of men who then left the scene,” it said.

“Armed response officers attended and arrested one man on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody and enquiries continue to trace further suspects.”

According to the Met, the London Ambulance Service responded to the scene and an unknown number of victims were taken to the hospital.

"Their injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening," it added.

Commander Peter Stevens said police believe the argument between the group had escalated, “resulting in a number of people being injured”.

"Our officers responded quickly and there will be an increased police presence at Heathrow Airport throughout the morning, to continue enquiries and ensure the safety of those in the area," he added.

“We are not treating this incident as terrorism.”

(With inputs from AP)