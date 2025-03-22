London’s Heathrow slowly resumes flights but disruption to continue for days, probe underway - 10 latest updates

Europe’s busiest hub - Heathrow Airport - was shut down for about 18 hours after a fire at an electrical substation cut power for most of the day on Friday. The outage caused widespread cancellations and rerouting issues and over 200,000 passengers were stranded.

The blaze began just before midnight on Thursday at a substation two miles (3.2 km) from the airport. Firefighters took about seven hours to control it.

Authorities said they found no evidence that it was suspicious, and the London Fire Brigade said its investigation would focus on the electrical distribution equipment at the substation.

Check the latest updates: As per FlightRadar 24, the power outage affected at least 1,350 flights to and from the airport. However, the impact of it is expected to last several days, as passengers try to reschedule their trips and airlines work to reposition their planes and crews.

After power was restored, a British Airways jet touched down just before sunset on Friday after Heathrow lifted its closure order. Further arrivals followed, including a short flight from Manchester in northwest England.

A British Airways flight to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia departed from Heathrow just before 9 p.m. (2100GMT). British Airways says it will run eight long-haul flights on Friday night. The airport plans to operate full schedule on Saturday.

About 120 flights were in the air when the closure was announced. Some turned around and others were diverted to Gatwick Airport outside London, Charles de Gaulle Airport near Paris or Ireland’s Shannon Airport, tracking services showed.

Metropolitan Police force noted that it is still too early to know what caused the blaze and said counterterrorism detectives are leading the investigation.

“They have the ability to find the cause of the fire quickly and because of the location of the electrical substation fire and its impact on critical national infrastructure,” Metropolitan Police said

It further added that “after initial assessment, we are not treating this incident as suspicious.”

