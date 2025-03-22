London’s Heathrow slowly resumes flights but disruption to continue for days, probe underway - 10 latest updates

Europe’s busiest hub - Heathrow Airport - was shut down for about 18 hours after a fire at an electrical substation cut power for most of the day on Friday. The outage caused widespread cancellations and rerouting issues and over 200,000 passengers were stranded.
The blaze began just before midnight on Thursday at a substation two miles (3.2 km) from the airport. Firefighters took about seven hours to control it.
Authorities said they found no evidence that it was suspicious, and the London Fire Brigade said its investigation would focus on the electrical distribution equipment at the substation.