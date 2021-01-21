Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >London’s poshest homes are sitting empty
The number of luxury pads up for rent has surged by 75% from a year earlier

London’s poshest homes are sitting empty

1 min read . 21 Jan 2021 Bloomberg

The number of luxury pads up for rent in central London has surged by 75% from a year earlier

London’s luxury housing market is enduring a lonely lockdown. Homes in the most expensive areas of the capital are sitting empty for more than two months before finding tenants, the longest waiting period since the last financial crisis, as per property data company LonRes.

London’s luxury housing market is enduring a lonely lockdown. Homes in the most expensive areas of the capital are sitting empty for more than two months before finding tenants, the longest waiting period since the last financial crisis, as per property data company LonRes.

And that’s despite rents recently plummeting at the fastest annual pace in a decade. An exodus of office workers and dearth of global visitors has hammered swanky hotspots such as Mayfair and Knightsbridge, forcing landlords to slash their rents or see their properties stay unoccupied.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Twitter’s Trump ban puts stock at rock bottom of S&P 500

1 min read . 12:49 AM IST

India-US trade deal may be put on the back burner

2 min read . 12:29 AM IST

From reforms to results

4 min read . 12:21 AM IST

How the needle moved in 30 years

1 min read . 12:03 AM IST

And that’s despite rents recently plummeting at the fastest annual pace in a decade. An exodus of office workers and dearth of global visitors has hammered swanky hotspots such as Mayfair and Knightsbridge, forcing landlords to slash their rents or see their properties stay unoccupied.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Twitter’s Trump ban puts stock at rock bottom of S&P 500

1 min read . 12:49 AM IST

India-US trade deal may be put on the back burner

2 min read . 12:29 AM IST

From reforms to results

4 min read . 12:21 AM IST

How the needle moved in 30 years

1 min read . 12:03 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The number of luxury pads up for rent in central London has surged by 75% from a year earlier. For owners of the multi-million pound homes, it could be a long winter. Restrictions that resumed or tightened in the latest lockdown which started this month are likely to keep a ceiling on rents for some time yet.

As tenancies expired last year and the pandemic kept new residents away, a flood of vacant homes came onto the market. Landlords have also struggled to fill short-term rental properties popular with tourists as well as those aimed at international students and visitors.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.