London’s scorching Tube raises alarm over Europe’s brutal heat5 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 11:16 PM IST
From the receding Rhine to forest fires in Spain, hot and dry weather is causing havoc in Europe.
The few commuters who braved the heat of London’s Underground transport system on Monday had to endure temperatures deemed too hot to safely transport cattle, showing the brutal conditions sweeping through Europe and impacting everything from transport to food and energy production.