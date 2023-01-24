'London-sized' iceberg breaks off from Antarctic Ice Shelf2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 01:37 PM IST
Nearly 600 square miles, the massive iceberg broke free from the 492ft-thick Brunt Ice Shelf on Sunday. It finally calved when the crack known as Chasm-1 fully extended through the ice shelf.
A giant iceberg, almost the size of London, has broke off from an Antarctic ice shelf. In the last two years, the break off is the second major calving from this area. It has taken place a decade after scientists at British Antarctic Survey (BAS) first detected growth of vast cracks in the ice, according to National Geographic.
