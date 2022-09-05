As much as COVID is worrying, its long-term effects are no less agonising. Noting it to be a serious cause of concern World Health Organisation (WHO) has recently cited a report to inform that over 144 million people are affected by Long Covid worldwide. And around 10-20% of people who were infected by the coronavirus, actually experience the long COVID symptoms.

This means, 4% of people who have been infected with the virus may have Long Covid, though this may be even higher since many do not get tested for Covid-19.

The study has been conducted by a team Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation by collecting data from 2021-22.

What are the symptoms of long COVID?

Fatigue, shortness of breath, problems in memory, loss of concentration, sleep issues, persistent cough, chest pain, trouble in speaking, muscle aches, loss of smell and taste, onset of depression and anxiety are some of the most reported symptoms of the long COVID.

Another typical sign is Brain fog, which is the feeling of being mentally fuzzy. As per a recent study by the University of Oxford, brain fog, dementia and epilepsy are more commonly seen in people even two years after having COVID.

Noting the seriousness of the disease, Dr. Janet Diaz, Clinical Management Lead, WHO Health Emergencies Programme, told AllAfrica, "If you've had Covid-19 and your symptoms have not gotten better after about three months, then that is the trigger to seek care. Symptoms to watch for are shortness of breath, cognitive dysfunction or 'brain fog', which is how it's commonly described, and symptoms around fatigue."

While those are the three major clusters of infections to watch for, Diaz noted that others like chest pain, and loss of taste and smell have also been reported.

Answering a question on the kinds of neurological conditions caused by Long Covid that have been reported, Diaz said: "First, I want to give the reassurance that patients do get better.; seeking coordinated care is quite important. On neurological symptoms, patients have reported difficulty concentrating and difficulty sleeping (along with loss of taste and smell), some reported getting dizzy when they stand up and hopefully healthcare specialists can work with patients with those symptoms to keep them functional and active."