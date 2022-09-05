Long Covid: 14.4 crore still grappling with symptoms. Read about the ‘worrying’ signs here2 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 06:51 PM IST
As much as COVID is worrying, its long-term effects are no less agonising. Noting it to be a serious cause of concern World Health Organisation (WHO) has recently cited a report to inform that over 144 million people are affected by Long Covid worldwide. And around 10-20% of people who were infected by the coronavirus, actually experience the long COVID symptoms.